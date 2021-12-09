Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLNF) & Its Peers Financial Review

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS: AVLNF) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Avalon Advanced Materials to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Avalon Advanced Materials and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon Advanced Materials Competitors 693 2368 2740 110 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 23.57%. Given Avalon Advanced Materials’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avalon Advanced Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Advanced Materials $10,000.00 -$2.98 million -8.40 Avalon Advanced Materials Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -11.04

Avalon Advanced Materials’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Advanced Materials. Avalon Advanced Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Advanced Materials’ rivals have a beta of 0.40, indicating that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Advanced Materials -32,355.55% -3.31% -3.15% Avalon Advanced Materials Competitors -1,035.07% 3.80% -1.66%

Summary

Avalon Advanced Materials rivals beat Avalon Advanced Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium. It holds interest in projects Lilypad, Nechalacho, Separation Rapids Lithium, Warren Township and East Kemptville Tin-Indium. The company was founded on July 24, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

