Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Position Lessened by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR opened at $50.97 on Thursday. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGR. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.