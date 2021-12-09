Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Sysco by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 48.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY stock opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.



Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

