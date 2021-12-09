Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $665.81 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $660.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $604.73. The company has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

