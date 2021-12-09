Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,500,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.97 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

