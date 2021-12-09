Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,030,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,569,000.

SPYV opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

