Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 181.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total value of $24,034,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $4,032,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,073,021 shares of company stock worth $196,011,703 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist increased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.45.

Shares of ABNB opened at $186.49 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $118.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.46.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.