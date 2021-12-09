Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.01% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMLG. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMLG opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

