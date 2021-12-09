Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 531.67 ($7.05).

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVST. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.49) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.02) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.29) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of AVST opened at GBX 614 ($8.14) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 577.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 548.32. Avast has a 52 week low of GBX 418 ($5.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 615 ($8.16). The company has a market capitalization of £6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

