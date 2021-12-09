Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.630-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $725 million-$745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.65 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.030 EPS.

Shares of AVYA opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 1.48. Avaya has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.91.

In other Avaya news, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $764,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $2,578,350. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

