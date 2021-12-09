Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Aviat Networks posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other news, CFO David M. Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $189,569.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after acquiring an additional 277,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 144.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 285,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 71.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 175,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 176,421 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVNW traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.31. 76,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,901. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

