Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

CDMO opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 351.54 and a beta of 2.33. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $162,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $403,981. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 36.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

