Avidbank (AVBH) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Avidbank (OTCMKTS: AVBH) is one of 74 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Avidbank to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 22.09% N/A N/A Avidbank Competitors 20.87% 10.78% 0.87%

9.1% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avidbank and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $53.53 million $9.63 million 11.38 Avidbank Competitors $12.70 billion $1.60 billion 11.12

Avidbank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank. Avidbank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Avidbank has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank’s competitors have a beta of 23.13, indicating that their average stock price is 2,213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Avidbank and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Avidbank Competitors 1076 3149 2628 79 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 69.14%. Given Avidbank’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avidbank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Avidbank competitors beat Avidbank on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

