Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Down 2.2%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $258.60 and last traded at $259.37. Approximately 21,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,709,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.30.

CAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $191.50.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $1,186,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 in the last ninety days. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.