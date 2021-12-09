B. Riley Cuts Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Price Target to $16.00

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eneti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Eneti stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Eneti has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $24.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eneti by 22.6% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Eneti during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

