B. Riley Cuts Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Price Target to $16.00

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.26% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eneti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Eneti stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Eneti has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $24.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.22.
Eneti Company Profile
Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.
