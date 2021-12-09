BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.96) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.88) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.55) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 631.80 ($8.38).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 554.20 ($7.35) on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 567.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 555.18.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

