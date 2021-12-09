Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BCSF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.76. 85,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,926. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at about $3,349,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 60.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 349,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 131,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

