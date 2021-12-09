Banco BPM’s (BNCZF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded Banco BPM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banco BPM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Monday. Banco BPM has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

