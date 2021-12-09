Bancorp (TBBK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/8/2021 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/1/2021 – Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2021 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. "

NASDAQ TBBK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.66. 533,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,694. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

