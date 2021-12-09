Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 1,704.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73,941 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

MX opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

