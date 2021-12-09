Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,180 Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Retail ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:RTH opened at $194.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.46. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.18 and a fifty-two week high of $199.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.