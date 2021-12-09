Bank of America Corp DE Sells 7,599 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Source Capital Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

