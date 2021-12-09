Bank of America Corp DE Takes Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 203,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.26% of Kernel Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRNL. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in Kernel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,811,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kernel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,638,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kernel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Kernel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Kernel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,406,000.

KRNL opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

