Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter worth $201,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $85.43 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.86 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $226.33 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 27.21%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

