Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.22% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $741,000.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19.

