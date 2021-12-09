Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

NYSE WEAV opened at $15.11 on Monday. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

