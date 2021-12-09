Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,957 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 70.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $395,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock worth $2,446,268 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $75.59 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.37.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.