Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several analysts recently commented on BKRIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Shares of BKRIY remained flat at $$5.64 during midday trading on Thursday. 91 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.