Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$151.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$149.00 to C$151.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.33.

BMO stock opened at $109.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.99. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $112.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

