Barclays Boosts Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Price Target to GBX 700

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 640 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.28) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 731.75 ($9.70).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

GPOR stock opened at GBX 746 ($9.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.27. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 607 ($8.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810.50 ($10.75). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 744.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,250.89.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.