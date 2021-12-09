Barclays Increases Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target to GBX 6,650

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 6,230 ($82.62) to GBX 6,650 ($88.18) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

AHT has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.91) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,570 ($73.86) to GBX 5,850 ($77.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($70.95) to GBX 5,700 ($75.59) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,800 ($76.91).

LON AHT opened at GBX 6,424 ($85.19) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,035.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,627.87. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,233 ($42.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,448.22 ($98.77). The company has a market capitalization of £28.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

