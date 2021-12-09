Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €62.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($105.62) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($128.09) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €81.67 ($91.76).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €60.29 ($67.74) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.14. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($81.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.