Basid Coin (BASID) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.62 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $589,319.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00228829 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,336,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.