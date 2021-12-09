Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.660-$7.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.89 billion-$51.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.41 billion.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.94. 589,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAYRY shares. AlphaValue raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

