BCS Wealth Management Buys 669 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 60,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 31.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.8% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 47.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,801 shares of company stock worth $43,659,937. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

NYSE CVX opened at $117.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day moving average is $105.51. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.