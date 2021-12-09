BCS Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $289.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

