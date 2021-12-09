BCS Wealth Management Has $678,000 Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

BCS Wealth Management lessened its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,354 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,397,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,349,000 after acquiring an additional 177,958 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 719,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,642,000 after acquiring an additional 118,086 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,873,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,078,000 after purchasing an additional 109,722 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $40.51 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $44.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.