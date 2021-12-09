BCS Wealth Management Has $866,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BCS Wealth Management cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $152.18 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $152.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

