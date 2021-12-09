BCS Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.