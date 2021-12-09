BCS Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 571.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $135.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.54. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $98.72 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

