BCS Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 604,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,463 shares during the period.

FNDF opened at $32.29 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40.

