BCS Wealth Management Sells 1,166 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

BCS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.