Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 5,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 14,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

BZLYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.00.

Get Beazley alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.