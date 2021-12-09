Beck Bode LLC Buys 558 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 462.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $256.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.46 and a 52-week high of $257.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.88. The stock has a market cap of $173.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.23.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

