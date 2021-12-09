BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $335.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $315.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $219.20 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.78.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. Research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total value of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,427 shares of company stock worth $26,866,223. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

