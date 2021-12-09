Bell Bank Acquires Shares of 11,428 Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $616,000.

NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $17.74 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94.

