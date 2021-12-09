Bell Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 404.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 650,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after acquiring an additional 521,510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,799,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,972,000 after acquiring an additional 346,886 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 87.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after acquiring an additional 264,933 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 629,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 257,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 395,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 195,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65.

