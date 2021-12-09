Bell Bank Buys 310 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Bell Bank grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 560.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

IAC opened at $133.58 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.44.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

