Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will report sales of $28.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.98 million. Berkeley Lights posted sales of $21.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $90.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $91.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $122.81 million, with estimates ranging from $119.57 million to $126.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of BLI stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 865,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 203.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

