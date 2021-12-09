Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) EVP Robert Sauermann Purchases 10,698 Shares

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) EVP Robert Sauermann acquired 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $36,266.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Sauermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Sauermann purchased 500 shares of Better Choice stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,970.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Robert Sauermann bought 800 shares of Better Choice stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTTR traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.32. 102,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,080. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $97.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of -0.85. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.43. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 48.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,113.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Better Choice in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Better Choice in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Better Choice in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Better Choice during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Better Choice during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Better Choice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

